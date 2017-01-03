-Change Page-
Local News
Sports
Living
Opinion
Calendar
Photos
Videos
Contact
Classifieds
Subscriber Services
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Education
Political
Traffic Cameras
Front News Block Header
Renewed Vision Underway at the Folsom Telegraph
View: Front Featured Block: News Block OM Maximenu
EDH Athlete of the Week: Marie Olson
A tailor-made tart for brunch
Create a sweet and refreshing salad with an Asian flair
Empanadas: Comfort food in a little puff pastry
Take it all in - Foresthill Divide Loop Trail has river, Sierra views
Stay
Sports
Local Sports
Submit a Youth Sports Score
Friday Night Football
Ski Reports
Front Sport Block Header
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Moody
View: Front Featured Block: Sport Block OM Maximenu
EDH Athlete of the Week: Marie Olson
A tailor-made tart for brunch
Create a sweet and refreshing salad with an Asian flair
Empanadas: Comfort food in a little puff pastry
Take it all in - Foresthill Divide Loop Trail has river, Sierra views
Stay
Opinion
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
Editorials
Front Opinion Block Header
“Seussified Christmas Carol” a fun show
View: Front Featured Block: Opinion Block OM Maximenu
Combining health and fitness
Combining health and fitness
Historic Powerhouse
Historic Powerhouse
Andy Lukkonen: Trailhead
Stay
Living
Arts & Entertainment
Faith
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
History
Milestones
People
Seniors
Ski Reports
Front Living Block Header
A tailor-made tart for brunch
View: Front Featured Block: Living Block OM Maximenu
EDH Athlete of the Week: Marie Olson
A tailor-made tart for brunch
Create a sweet and refreshing salad with an Asian flair
Empanadas: Comfort food in a little puff pastry
Take it all in - Foresthill Divide Loop Trail has river, Sierra views
Stay
Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Videos
Telegraph Special Editions
Stay
Calendar
View Calendar
January
«
»
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Stay
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Stay
Classifieds
Place an Ad
View All Classifieds
Car & Truck Ads
Employment Ads
Garage Sales
Legal Notices
Merchandise Ads
Miscellaneous Ads
Pet Ads
Real Estate Ads
Service Ads
Stay
Search form
Search
41°
Renewed Vision Underway at the Folsom Telegraph
Behind Prison Walls; Canine Companions
Water, Amgen, Pokemon highlight top stories of 2016
Folsom Telegraph Pictures of the Year 2016
Folsom man sworn in as CHP Officer
Dos Coyotes owner rewards $5,000 to tipster for burglary arrest
Where to revel in the New Year
Hop House in El Dorado Hills offers craft beer and excellent foods
Add more social to your cycle
Folsom Dam opens floodgates
Hand-made scarves bring smiles at Christmas
A shiny bike for Christmas; Folsom Prison program restores bicycles for area youth
Making a difference in Folsom brick by brick
Most Recent
Trojans suffer another tough loss in overtime, but ready for league
Bulldogs drop tournament finale to Westlake; SFL play begins Tuesday
Bulldogs top Christian Brothers 61-49 behind Johnson's 24 points
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Moody
EDH Athlete of the Week: Marie Olson
Bulldogs fall to Oakland Tech, 67-59
Oak Ridge tops Oakland, 47-29
A tailor-made tart for brunch
Create a sweet and refreshing salad with an Asian flair
News
Renewed Vision Underway at the Folsom Telegraph
Folsom Telegraph Pictures of the Year 2016
Water, Amgen, Pokemon highlight top stories of 2016
Hop House in El Dorado Hills offers craft beer and excellent foods
Supervisors to be sworn into office
La Borgata shopping center sold, now thriving
Sports
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Moody
EDH Athlete of the Week: Marie Olson
Folsom playing well without Forbes so far
Vista puts up a fight, as Folsom narrowly escapes with 65-61 win
Oak Ridge sweeps competition at quad-dual
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Jordan Conneely
PHOTOS
Folsom vs. Vista 2, 2016
Folsom vs. Vista 2, 2016
Vintage Folsom
Vintage Folsom
Word on the Street: What are your New Year's traditions?
Word on the Street: What are your New Year's traditions?
Folsom High School Holiday Festival Shines
Folsom High School Holiday Festival Shines
Take a trip to Dovewood Court for Christmas
Take a trip to Dovewood Court for Christmas
Folsom girls' basketball vs. River Valley
Folsom girls' basketball vs. River Valley
Opinion
“Seussified Christmas Carol” a fun show
Combining health and fitness
Historic Powerhouse
Andy Lukkonen: Trailhead
Sutter Street Theatre’s “The Foreigner” offers laughs and emotion
Movie review: The Witch
Living
A tailor-made tart for brunch
Create a sweet and refreshing salad with an Asian flair
Empanadas: Comfort food in a little puff pastry
Families living in older homes should check for lead paint
Where to revel in the New Year
Joy to the world? Or a blue Christmas?
Upcoming Events
Extraordinary Collections
...
WALK IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE STICKS—DEC 31...
...
New Years Eve Blackout Skate and Canned Food...
...
RockOn! Live Band Karaoke
Tuesday Jan 03, 2017
Beginner Dance Class - Rumba
Wednesday Jan 04, 2017
Classifieds
Places to Work
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Places to Work
Handyman
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Handyman
DRIVER & STACKING- for firewood business
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Places to Work
FIREWOOD Seasoned Pine 1/2 cord $125 FREE
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Firewood
Auburn Gold Country RV Park offers daily,
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
RV Spaces
© Copyright Gold Country Media
Powered By: BCI Interactive