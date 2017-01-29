Opinion

Reasons I love Folsom
Red light cameras made me see the light – literally
New year, new me - seriously
A January stroll seems fitting
2017 brings fresh look to this community newspaper
“Seussified Christmas Carol” a fun show

Living

Inchin’s Bamboo Garden
Folsom A to Z: William Charles Cummings
Folsom A to Z - American River
Folsom family ties; Rumsey Family has long history in Folsom
Love of the game pulls Anderson back
A tailor-made tart for brunch

Upcoming Events

Classifieds

Richard Bushong Roofing New/Re-Roofs/Clean - Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Roofing & Siding
ANTENNA for roof top w/auto control. Like - Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Miscellaneous
LAWNMOWER- Sears, Craftsman. $50 (530) 368- - Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Lawn & Garden Equipment
SOFA BED- 6.5' x 3.5', beige. $80 - Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Furniture
QUEEN BED SET- Headboard, box spring & - Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Furniture