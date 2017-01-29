-Change Page-
Local News
Sports
Living
Opinion
Calendar
Photos
Videos
Contact
Classifieds
Subscriber Services
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Education
Political
Traffic Cameras
Front News Block Header
First permanent fat loss system has been invented
View: Front Featured Block: News Block OM Maximenu
Folsom girls upend Trojans on the road
Falcon baseball, softball teams ready to open season
Falcon golf team has unfinished business on its mind
Folsom Lake College tennis teams ready for the season
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Chris Fairchild
Stay
Sports
Local Sports
Submit a Youth Sports Score
Friday Night Football
Ski Reports
Front Sport Block Header
Trojan boys take down Folsom in “must-win”
View: Front Featured Block: Sport Block OM Maximenu
Folsom girls upend Trojans on the road
Falcon baseball, softball teams ready to open season
Falcon golf team has unfinished business on its mind
Folsom Lake College tennis teams ready for the season
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Chris Fairchild
Stay
Opinion
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
Editorials
Front Opinion Block Header
Reasons I love Folsom
View: Front Featured Block: Opinion Block OM Maximenu
Red light cameras made me see the light – literally
New year, new me - seriously
A January stroll seems fitting
2017 brings fresh look to this community newspaper
“Seussified Christmas Carol” a fun show
Stay
Living
Arts & Entertainment
Faith
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
History
Milestones
People
Seniors
Ski Reports
Front Living Block Header
Inchin’s Bamboo Garden
View: Front Featured Block: Living Block OM Maximenu
Folsom girls upend Trojans on the road
Falcon baseball, softball teams ready to open season
Falcon golf team has unfinished business on its mind
Folsom Lake College tennis teams ready for the season
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Chris Fairchild
Stay
Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Videos
Telegraph Special Editions
Stay
Calendar
View Calendar
January
«
»
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Stay
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Stay
Classifieds
Place an Ad
View All Classifieds
Car & Truck Ads
Employment Ads
Garage Sales
Legal Notices
Merchandise Ads
Miscellaneous Ads
Pet Ads
Real Estate Ads
Service Ads
Stay
Search form
Search
56°
Business, education, water and more at State of the City
The sweet life of Jeannine Snook
Rock slide blocks Folsom trail
Folsom A to Z: William Charles Cummings
First permanent fat loss system has been invented
Behind prison walls: The blind side
El Dorado Hills announces new Gold Country Marathon
18-acre neighborhood, 126 homes to be built
Roebbelen Contracting Inc. serving the Sacramento area since 1959
Coffee and Cars Returns
A slice of life; Wellingtons enjoying success in the pizza business
Folsom family ties; Rumsey Family has long history in Folsom
Behind Prison Walls; Canine Companions
Most Recent
Trojan boys take down Folsom in “must-win”
Folsom girls upend Trojans on the road
Falcon baseball, softball teams ready to open season
Falcon golf team has unfinished business on its mind
Folsom Lake College tennis teams ready for the season
Folsom wins first SFL game, 1-0, over Rocklin
Eagles improve to 5-0 in CAL with win over Rio Americano
Vista girls remain unbeaten league play with 3-0 win over El Camino
PG&E repairing damaged gas lines through Saturday
News
First permanent fat loss system has been invented
King-size recliners to be installed at Regal Theater
Folsom A to Z: William Charles Cummings
The sweet life of Jeannine Snook
Business, education, water and more at State of the City
Rock slide blocks Folsom trail
Sports
Trojan boys take down Folsom in “must-win”
Folsom girls upend Trojans on the road
Falcon baseball, softball teams ready to open season
Falcon golf team has unfinished business on its mind
Folsom Lake College tennis teams ready for the season
Folsom Athlete of the Week: Chris Fairchild
PHOTOS
Folsom girls vs. Oak Ridge, Jan. 27, 2017
Folsom girls vs. Oak Ridge, Jan. 27, 2017
Folsom boys at Oak Ridge, Jan. 27
Folsom boys at Oak Ridge, Jan. 27
Vintage Folsom
Vintage Folsom
Word on the Street: What is your favorite book from Barnes and Noble?
Word on the Street: What is your favorite book from Barnes and Noble?
GALLERY: Woodcreek girls soccer vs. Folsom, 2017
GALLERY: Woodcreek girls soccer vs. Folsom, 2017
2017 Crosstown Cup
2017 Crosstown Cup
Opinion
Reasons I love Folsom
Red light cameras made me see the light – literally
New year, new me - seriously
A January stroll seems fitting
2017 brings fresh look to this community newspaper
“Seussified Christmas Carol” a fun show
Living
Inchin’s Bamboo Garden
Folsom A to Z: William Charles Cummings
Folsom A to Z - American River
Folsom family ties; Rumsey Family has long history in Folsom
Love of the game pulls Anderson back
A tailor-made tart for brunch
Upcoming Events
Capturing Wakamatsu: A Poetry Workshop
Sunday Jan 29, 2017
RockOn! Live Band Karaoke
Tuesday Jan 31, 2017
Gold Country Writers: Meetings Every...
Wednesday Feb 01, 2017
Beginner Dance Class - Rumba
Wednesday Feb 01, 2017
Acoustic Guitar Club
Wednesday Feb 01, 2017
Classifieds
Richard Bushong Roofing New/Re-Roofs/Clean
-
Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Roofing & Siding
ANTENNA for roof top w/auto control. Like
-
Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Miscellaneous
LAWNMOWER- Sears, Craftsman. $50 (530) 368-
-
Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Lawn & Garden Equipment
SOFA BED- 6.5' x 3.5', beige. $80
-
Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Furniture
QUEEN BED SET- Headboard, box spring &
-
Sunday Jan 29, 2017
Furniture
© Copyright Gold Country Media
Powered By: BCI Interactive